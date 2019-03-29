An Online Slot game for Everyone

Unlike physical casinos, online ones have such a huge variety of games that players tend to get lost. Just take a look at all the games found at slotzo.com/slot-games. This is why we’re going to introduce you some to some of the most popular online slot games, so you can kick off your eGaming experience the right way.

Joker’s Jewels

Starting with one that is quite straightforward, Pragmatic Play created a game with fast-paced gameplay and colourful design and features.

There are 5×3 reels with 5 paylines that are awaiting to be activated with every spin you launch. In this game there are not any bonus features, wilds or scatters that can help you formulate a winning combination – as it was the case in old school games.

However, the payouts of the symbols are stunning. 5x the lowest value symbols offer a 40x your bet prize, while the medium ones pay 200x. The jester is the highest paying symbol and if you hit five of them, then you win 1000x your bet.

Fortunium

Moving on to a to a more modern looking game we have Fortunium is an industrial style game, with a unique 5×5 reel set up and 40 paylines.

The symbols include gemstone card suit symbols, a question mark and more mechanical objects. The mystery feature is activated when you land a question mark, which could be turned to either low or high value symbol or wild. Free spins feature is automatically rewarding 10 free spins and is activated if you land 3x scatters on the 2,3 and 4 paylines.

This game is ideal for players looking for a different experience, that will not only behold mystery – but also potentially huge wins.

The Great Albini

If you are after large prizes, then this game is for you. Foxium developers, loyal to their slogan ‘outfoxing the ordinary’, offer players an immersive and, as the name suggests, magical experience.

What you are after is the three mystery boxes that unlock the ‘Dazzling win Feature’. Each time you hit an additional mystery box you are rewarded three extra spins and so forth. The Feature ends with coins dropping from the sky, as you are wondering when you will get another three mystery boxes.

This game is exciting and has captivated audiences all over the world. If you are into unique games and you are tired of the same old, then this is a must try.

88 Fortunes

For players after Jackpots and bigger wins, this game is the one you should be playing. This oriental themed slot has been created by SG Interaction, which as their name suggests they want players to participate actively.

‘Fu Bat Jackpot’ is the most exciting feature available here; by landing one of these symbols, you unlock a 3×4 reel games – which offers you the jackpot if you unlock three identical symbols. Another interesting feature in this game is triggered by the golden gong symbol, which removes the low paying ones offering some decent prizes.

Each of the above games is unique in its own fashion; according to your preferences and the things that you look for in a game, one of these should satisfy your requirements.