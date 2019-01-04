Oscars: A look at the best picture contenders

It’s almost that time of year again, the 91st Academy Awards is quickly approaching and film fans will be eagerly awaiting to see who picks up the prestigious awards.

The nominees for the Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars are shaping up nicely, with A star is Born, Roma and Green Book the frontrunners for the coveted prize.

All three films have received positive feedback from audiences and critics alike, so it’ll be an intriguing battle to see who comes out on top.

Here, we take a closer look at the trio of contenders.

A Star is Born

It’s hard to ignore Bradley Cooper’s debut as a director in A Star is Born. The American actor also produced the musical romantic drama and stars alongside Lady Gaga.

The film itself is laced with brilliant craft and unforgettable songs, making it an instant hit with film fans across the world.

Previous Oscars Best Pictures winners have all shown a wide range of divisiveness, and A Star is Born certainly demonstrates this.

With the current price of 6/4 to take the Best Picture, A Star is Born would be the sensible punters option.

Roma

Arguably one of the best films of 2018, Roma has generated a lot of positive feedback and rightly so. The Netflix original stars Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Marco Graf, Daniela Demesa, Enoc Leaño, and Daniel Valtierra.

Roma had its world premiere at the 75th Venice International Film Festival and went on to win the Golden Lion. There was a limited theatrical release from August 30th 2018 until 21st November 2018.

The film is based on Cleo, a young domestic worker for a middle-class family in the neighbourhood of Roma, in Mexico City.

Director Alfonso Cuaron has been highly praised for his artsy approach, and is considered the most personal line of work that he has undertaken so far. Cuaron reflects on his own childhood and brilliantly portrays the political turmoil Mexico suffered in the 1970’s.

Green Book

Almost like a late-comer to a party, Green Book has cemented its place amongst the leading contenders for the Best Picture. Starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, Green Book is an American comedy-drama about a tour of the Deep South which is set in the 1960’s.

Ali plays Don Shirley, an African-American classical jazz pianist with Mortensen portraying Tony Vallelonga, and Italian-American bodyguard who gets hired to drive for Shirley.

Director Peter Farrelly does a masterful job of taking the audience on a surprisingly smooth journey through what in reality, is a prickly subject. Vallelonga is tasked with looking after Shirley on an eight-week tour of the Deep South, whereby race issues were paramount during that particular era.

After its world premiere on September 11th 2018, Green Book won the People’s Choice Award and was chosen by the National Board of Review as the best film of 2018. Furthermore, Green Book has been nominated for the Best Motion Picture at the 76th Golden Globe awards.