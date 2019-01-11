Miles Morales Origin Revealed

The latest entry in the Origin Revealed series is now live and this time I’m taking a dive into the origin of Into The Spider-Verse star Miles Morales. This video focuses on the comic book origins of Miles which is QUITE different from the theatrical iteration. One big difference in the origin is that Miles is much younger when he takes on the mantle of Spider-Man in the comics. While cinematic Miles appears to be a high school, the comic version was just 13 years old and hadn’t yet entered high school.

I’m considering doing a video on Nick Fury and more. Let me know what you think of this video and if you’d like to see more like it in the comments. That’s all I have for this one, I’ll check you guys later…