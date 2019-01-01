Here’s How You Can Win The Bumblebee Giveaway

I just reached 50K subscribers recently, and I can’t thank you all enough for you support. The folks at Paramount Pictures gave me a cool Bumblebee item and I want to pass on the good vibes to a lucky subscriber. Thank you sooo much for your continued support and helping me reach 50K subs!
To be eligible to win you must:
1) Visit the giveaway video on YouTube (also embedded below): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZD-hkXfSPwc
2) Become a YouTube subscriber of E-Man’s Movie Reviews
3) Leave a comment on that Bumblebee YouTube video.
The winner will be announced on the next upcoming video from E-Man’s Movie Reviews, so be sure to hurry and enter before that time comes. Good luck!
Bumblebee Giveaway Video:
Bumblebee Review:
Bumblebee is in theaters now. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!