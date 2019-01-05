5 Must-Haves When Setting Up Your Home Theater

A home theater system is the ultimate source of entertainment in homes around the world. It not only enhances the mere audio and visual quality of entertainment but it takes the entire entertainment experience up a notch.

This helps you keep yourself engaged right in your home. You need to, however, understand that setting up a home theatre system is not an easy task, that’s where we and the home cinema experts over at Wavetrain Cinemas can help achieve your dream setup.

We will today list down 5 must-haves when setting up your home theatre system.

Right lighting

You have to 1st and foremost look at the specifications of the room in which you are going to install the home theatre system. The light should be right. Only when you are able to achieve that, you can reduce the screen glare. You will be able to reduce the reflection from the screen by ensuring that the light is proper as well. That is why it is important to hire a professional in order to install the lights in a proper way. At the same point in time, when you are opting for a projector, the ambient light can interfere with that as well. That is why you have to always get the lighting right.

Right flooring

You might think that flooring has no role to play when it comes to installing the updated system. However, that is not so. If you have hard flooring in the room in which you are installing it, the sound will actually bounce off from the floor. This can pose a significant amount of problem as the audio quality will deteriorate. A much better solution is to opt for wall-to-wall carpeting or to opt for the rugs. This will ensure that the unwanted sound elements are absorbed by the carpet or the rug. That is why; you have to always pay attention to the flooring before installing the home theatre system.

TV or Video Projector

This is the most important aspect of the home theatre system. Ideally, you can opt for a LED TV or you can opt for a projector. The choice is entirely up to you. When you opt for the video projector, you will have to opt for a large screen with 4K display options as well. You have a couple of options in this regard. If you are going for an Oled TV you can opt for the Samsung 55 inches 4K Ultra HD TV with high dynamic range. Similarly, there are quite a few video projector and screen options as well.

Amazon Firestick

When you set up a home theatre system, there should be no dearth of content. In order to ensure that you have virtually unlimited content, it is a good idea to opt for the Amazon Fire TV stick. This will ensure that you will be able to browse content from over 7000 different applications. You will be able to play the games as well. You can integrate it with the Alexa mode which ensures that you are able to control the functions of the Amazon Fire TV stick without any problem at all. You can issue voice commands as well which will make it much easier for you to control the entire home theatre system. This ensures that there is no dearth of content when it comes to using your home theatre system.

Audio System

Last but not the least; you have to always get the right kind of audio system as well. You need to understand that the speakers can be of plenty of different types. That is why; you have to decide which the ones which are more preferred.

You have to always understand that it is good to go for a 5 channel setup. This will help you in attaining surround sound. At the same point in time, you need to get a subwoofer as well. This will help you in the reproduction of the lower frequencies without any problem at all. As a result, you will be able to experience proper frequency reproduction with the help of your audio system.

So, when you’re looking to set up a home theatre system, it is important to look into these 5 points. Once you are able to do so, it will be very easy for you to go ahead and create a proper entertainment avenue right at your home.