Will Smith as Aladdin’s Genie

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment

Why oh why did this happen. Have you seen what they’ve done to Will Smith? When I heard he was playing the Genie in a live action Aladdin remake I somehow presumed that the Genie would be CGI. Why wouldn’t he be CGI? Well, that is certainly not the case based on this first look…

…Oh My. Does that thing stay attached to his head?

Sadly, yes. I have not been keeping up with these live action remakes of Disney classics and the horror within these images will keep it that way. What do you think of Will Smith’s look as the Genie? Yay or nay?

