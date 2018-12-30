Will Smith as Aladdin’s Genie

Why oh why did this happen. Have you seen what they’ve done to Will Smith? When I heard he was playing the Genie in a live action Aladdin remake I somehow presumed that the Genie would be CGI. Why wouldn’t he be CGI? Well, that is certainly not the case based on this first look…

We can show you the world… of Disney’s live-action #Aladdin! Get a shining, shimmering, splendid first look at the reimagined classic in our magical First Look issue: https://t.co/Kwkcdfen5v pic.twitter.com/7NbyiRRcLH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 19, 2018

…Oh My. Does that thing stay attached to his head?

What could Will Smith possibly have done to deserve this? Jada is gonna have to do a whole episode of “Read Table Talk” about this hair piece. pic.twitter.com/wMm5fysIg0 — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) December 19, 2018

Sadly, yes. I have not been keeping up with these live action remakes of Disney classics and the horror within these images will keep it that way. What do you think of Will Smith’s look as the Genie? Yay or nay?