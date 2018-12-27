Trailer: ‘Us’ is This…

Us is the next movie from writer/director Jordan Peele, the acclaimed writer/director of the film Get Out. He released the trailer on social media on Christmas Day and man alive is it a doozy. Check it out:

I got fiiiiive on it!! I love the use of the classic west coast song and the way it’s morphed into a horror tune. I like the use of Wakandans and seeing Lupita and Winston flexing their acting range. I’m not immediately drawn into watching this movie but that can change with some positive word of mouth. I’m not much of a fan for thriller/suspense movies and I am skeptical of films that go into this genre with new-ish directors but this looks pretty good!

The idea that there are doubles of us out there looking to replace us is terrifying. I know as a kid I often wondered if I had a twin/duplicate out there. Not a biological twin rather I wondered if it was statistically possible for someone else in the world to look like me. I don’t see why not and this movie takes that idea/fear and flips it on its head. I can’t imagine battling a duplicate for asseration of my life or the thoughts I would have while struggling with self identity. I can only wonder how far Jordan Peele explores concepts like that in Us and only time will tell.

Jordan Peele, so far, has a specific style and tone to his movies. I’m indifferent to what he’s doing so far but I look forward to seeing where he, and Us, goes from here.

