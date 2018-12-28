Trailer: Matt and Anne find ‘Serenity’

Matthew MacCougnahey and Anne Hathaway star in Serenity. The movie already seems creepy looking and looks to keep audiences on their toes when released in January 2019.

From the creative mind of Oscar nominee Steven Knight comes a daringly original, sexy, stylized thriller. Baker Dill (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey) is a fishing boat captain leading tours off a tranquil, tropical enclave called Plymouth Island. His quiet life is shattered, however, when his ex-wife Karen (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) tracks him down with a desperate plea for help. She begs Dill to save her – and their young son – from her new, violent husband (Jason Clarke) by taking him out to sea on a fishing excursion, only to throw him to the sharks and leave him for dead. Karen’s appearance thrusts Dill back into a life he’d tried to forget, and as he struggles between right and wrong, his world is plunged into a new reality that may not be all that it seems.

Release Date: January 25, 2019

Director: Steven Knight

Writer: Steven Knight

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong

Producers: Steven Knight, Greg Shapiro, Guy Heeley

The movie seems pretty creepy with a domestic murder mystery. I’m not completely sure what the plot is about as it seems to be leaning a few ways. Is this a movie about a guy tempted to murder Anne’s husband? Is this a movie where Matthew is framed for murder? I’m a little confused but totally intrigued. The trailer does a great job of leaning into the uncomfortable in a short amount of time. Serenity kinda sorta reminds me of Shutter Island. Visually, the colors are washed out with a blue-green tint and the whole idea that there’s a mystery confined to an island, plus the potential plot twists.

In a world where movies of similar production are part of my Netflix subscription I have a hard time getting excited to seeing this in theaters and more excited for the home release.

What do you guys think? Yay or nay?

[Aviron Pictures, Serenity Film]