Top five casino movies

Casinos have become a regular occurrence in many of the top action movies. They add the excitement to a film similar to when you play yourself, such as through online casinos in NJ. So which films make the top five must see casino movies?

5) 21

Number five is the 2008 film, 21. It covers mathematics major, Ben Campbell, as he applies for the prestigious Robinson Scholarship, in order to get into Havard medical school. The gripping film shows how he gets into counting cards with his Professor and other people at his school. The film was a success at the box office grossing $157.9 million from a budget of $35 million.

4) Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven is another must see casino film. This 2001 hit film was a remake of the 1960 version. It covers the characters looking to rob each of the major casinos in Las Vegas following their release from prison. Featuring actors such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon, it was expected to be a hit and duly obliged. It was the fifth highest grossing film of 2001 making $450 million from a budget of $85 million.

Source: https://film.avclub.com/the-ocean-s-eleven-trilogy-is-surprisingly-great-family-1798255157

3) The Gambler

Number three is the 2014 American crime drama, The Gambler. It covers Jim Bennet played by Mark Wahlberg, who is a University Professor, who struggles with a severe gambling addiction. It shows his struggles as he looks to get out of debt he has made through loan sharks. The film also features George Kennedy’s final film role prior to his death in 2016. The Gambler was not a huge success grossing $39.3 million from a budget of around $30 million.

2) Casino Royale

Number two is the 2006 spy film, Casino Royale. This was the 21st film in the James Bond series and the first in which they looked to reinvent the leading character, 007. The film was action packed as expected with a Bond movie and featured the famous Casino scene, involving villain, Le Chiffre. As with all the Bond movies it was a success grossing $600 million from a budget of $150 million.

Source: http://gortoncenter.org/event/bond/

1) Casino

Number one sits as one of the greatest movies of all time in Casino. The 1995 crime film, was the eight collaboration between Scorsese and De Niro. The movie covers the rise of Sam ‘Ace’ Rothstein, as he is sent to run a Las Vegas casino. The movie has led the way in the genre and was duly a huge success. It grossed $116.1 million from a budget of around $50 million.