Top 5 grossing movies of all time

2018 has been a year in which there has been several top movies released. Such as Black Panther, Hereditary and Searching. So how successful were they at the box office? Do any of these make the top five highest grossing movies of all time?

5) AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (2018)

The highest grossing film of 2018 was the Avengers: Infinity War. It needed to be, as it is the third most expensive film ever made, costing around $316 million! The film did however hit $1.58 billion at the global box office so it was a success. The movie was the third sequel following the previous two in 2012 and 2015.

4) JURASSIC WORLD (2015)

Jurassic World sits at number four having grossed $1.671 billion at the global box office. It was the fourth installment of the Jurassic Park film series and most successful yet. It is also the first of the planned trilogy of Jurassic World movies, with the second being released earlier this year. This success meant the film was the second highest grossing of 2015.

3) STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015)

The highest grossing film of 2015 and third of all time is Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Grossing $2.068 billion at the global box office meant it was the most successful film of the franchise. It was the first instalment of the sequel trilogy and seventh for the franchise. The movie also won an award for best special visual effects.

2) TITANIC (1997)

Second on the list is Titanic that had long stood as number one following its huge success since its release in 1997. It was nominated for 14 academy awards, winning 11 of them that included best picture and best director. Titanic was the first film in history to gross over the $1 billion mark and is historically one of the greatest films of all time.

1) AVATAR (2009)

Top of the list is the 2009 film Avatar. The science fiction movie was a huge hit and was in the works from director James Cameron since 1994. The movie broke a number of records through its success including becoming the first film to gross over $2 billion, with a total of $2.788 billion. It was also nominated for nine academy awards, winning three of them including best cinematography. Two further sequels are now in the works so it will be interesting to see how successful these both are.