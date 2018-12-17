Spider-Man Creator on Into the Spider-Verse

I had the pleasure of speaking with Miles Morales creator Brian Michael Bendis on the film Into the Spider-Verse and getting his feedback on the movie as well as the legacy of Miles Morales moving forward.

I caught up with “The Great One” at New York Comic Con and had the opportunity to talk about everything from the impact Miles had on my teenage son while growing up, the legacy of Miles Morales now that he’s left Marvel, and his ideas for the future of Spider-Man moving forward. I loved making this video and I hope you enjoy watching it.

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse Movie Review (Spoiler Free)

That’s all for now…