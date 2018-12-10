OH SNAPS! Now THIS Is A Monster Movie!!! 😱

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Official Trailer has released and it’s full of greatness! Check out all the newest monsters that on the rampage!  Which of these Titans are here to protect us, and which of these Titans are here to threaten us?  See the new trailer for #GodzillaMovie – in theaters May 31.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Official Trailer

