Ghostdads standout horror movies of 2018

While I do not consider myself a horror movie buff or expert I do consume all genres and here is my standout list for 2018.

In no particular order here are the films that made my skin crawl or had my on the edge of my seat this year, waiting for the thrills like online real money onlinepokies. Let’s get started!

Hereditary

Centred on the death of the family matriarch, Hereditary follows the trials of a family in mourning as the darker side of the matriarch is uncovered. It’s a slow burn and does not rely as much on traditional jump scares as other movies in the genre tends to do.

Brilliantly written, filmed and acted this is definitely a must see.

Starring Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne.

Check out our write-up on the film.

A quiet place

The directorial debut of The Office veteran Krasinski, we see a family faced with a world where the slightest sound means death. A welcome and thrilling take on a future where civilization has collapsed and this time not due to a zombie outbreak. Joining John as the co-lead is none other than his wife, the always amazing Emily Blunt.

In a film that in its majority is a silent affair the smallest pin drop becomes terrifying and stressful. This is not a movie to watch with your more talkative friends, as it will remove all effects of the silence within.

Halloween

While a more traditional horror movie and slightly more a paint by numbers affair I still enjoyed seeing Mike return for another go at stabbing people and being the scary psycho that he is.

After a slew of in my opinion terrible sequels, it’s great to see them wipe the slate clean for another go at this classic horror icon and let’s not forget the always fantastic Jamie Curtis.

If these don’t thrill you and get your blood pumping, did you know you can play newzealand online pokies that are related to horror movies!