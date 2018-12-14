Chicago: ESCAPE ROOM Advance Screening Giveaway

Hey Chicago! Are you excited to see Escape Room? Would you like to see it early and free? Well, here’s your chance to grab a free pass to the  advance screening of Escape Room! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve. Be sure to arrive early as seating is not reserved nor guaranteed.

GRAB YOUR PASSES HERE!

Screening Details:

Location:
Downtown Chicago

Date and Time:
Wednesday, December 19
7:30PM

Escape Room Trailer:

About the Movie:

Escape Room is a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die.

Release Date: January 4, 2019
Director: Adam Robitel
Writers: Bragi F. Schut, Maria Melnik
Stars: Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Taylor Russell

Escape Room is in theaters January 4, 2019.  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

