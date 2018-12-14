Chicago: ESCAPE ROOM Advance Screening Giveaway

Hey Chicago! Are you excited to see Escape Room? Would you like to see it early and free? Well, here’s your chance to grab a free pass to the advance screening of Escape Room! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve. Be sure to arrive early as seating is not reserved nor guaranteed.

GRAB YOUR PASSES HERE! Screening Details: Location:

Downtown Chicago Date and Time:

Wednesday, December 19

7:30PM Escape Room Trailer: About the Movie: Escape Room is a psychological thriller about six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control and must use their wits to find the clues or die. Release Date: January 4, 2019

Director: Adam Robitel

Writers: Bragi F. Schut, Maria Melnik

Stars: Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine, Taylor Russell Escape Room is in theaters January 4, 2019. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!