Did Captain Marvel’s Newest Trailer Save The Movie?

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Captain Marvel finally dropped another trailer. I’ll admit, the first Captain Marvel trailer didn’t impress me very much, so this time around I was hoping for something different. Check out my Captain Marvel Trailer 2 reaction. Let me know what you thought of the trailer in the comments below.

Captain Marvel Trailer 2 Reaction:

Official Captain Marvel Trailer 2

Genre:  Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Writers: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Stars: Gemma Chan, Brie Larson, Jude Law

Captain Marvel  is in theaters March 8th, 2019  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

