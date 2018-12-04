Did Captain Marvel’s Newest Trailer Save The Movie?

Captain Marvel finally dropped another trailer. I’ll admit, the first Captain Marvel trailer didn’t impress me very much, so this time around I was hoping for something different. Check out my Captain Marvel Trailer 2 reaction. Let me know what you thought of the trailer in the comments below.
Captain Marvel Trailer 2 Reaction:
Official Captain Marvel Trailer 2
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directors: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Writers: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Stars: Gemma Chan, Brie Larson, Jude Law
Captain Marvel is in theaters March 8th, 2019 Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!