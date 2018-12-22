Endgame’s BIGGEST Lie!

Could it be that the Russo Brothers have slipped yet another bit of misdirection right under our noses in the Avengers Endgame trailer? We all know that they are on a mission to purposely mislead us to prevent any spoilers for Avengers Endgame. In the Avengers Infinity War trailer, they fooled us all by using CGI special effects to replace backgrounds or even characters like the Hulk in Wakanda.

In this video, I’d like to point out what I believe could be the biggest lie of the entire trailer and how that lie was right in front of our faces the whole time. There’s a possiblity here that Scott Lang is a major misdirection here. Check out the video and let us know what you think in the comments.

The Avengers Endgame Trailer Lie