Here’s How You Can See Aquaman For Free!

Are you excited to see Aquaman? There’s already a ton of buzz about the movie so here’s your chance to see the movie for free! Five lucky winners will win two Fandango tickets to go see Aquaman in theaters. Hurry and enter our Aquaman contest below.

How To Enter:

1) Enter your valid email address below to be eligible to win in our Aquaman contest.

2) Complete the additional social actions to earn more entries. (The more points you score, the higher your odds of winning!)

3) Check your inbox and confirm your email to be eligible to win!