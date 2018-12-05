Every year, Christmas comes and presents a lot of different things to people. Alike, movies do the same. Most people get time to rest. They snuggle up in front of the TV catching up on the latest flicks. There are always a lot of genres to choose from in order to cater for everyone.

In fact, it doesn’t really matter what you like. You will find a movie that tickles your fancy. A lot of Christmas movies are heart-warming and family-friendly. However, there are those Christmas movies that are timeless. In this article, we list the 5 best Christmas movies of all time. Look for them and enjoy them with family and friends this Christmas. Did you know online casinos have movie related jeu casino and many more interesting things.

5 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

This movie had some solid performances. Also, it had a steady directorial hand. Because of that, the movie offered some heart-warming holiday cheer. It stars Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston, Gregory Hines and Courtney B. Vance.

Home Alone (1990)

This will always remain an all-time favourite. Macaulay Culkin has a really cute performance in this one. Also, it has some quite strong supporting characters. The movie is very funny. In fact, the humour in this film doesn’t grow old. It stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Catherine O’Hara and Daniel Stern.

Scrooge (1988)

This movie, directed by Richard Donner, has a dash of holiday spirit. It is hampered by a conflicted tone. Also, it features an undercurrent of mean-spiritedness. This movie will stir up as many feelings as a good betting sport. However so, it still is a very good movie. It stars Bill Murray, Karen Allen, John Glover and John Forsy.

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

This movie has really broad humour. For that reason, it will make you laugh as you watch it. The plot is quite conventional, making the drama convincing. It stars Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs and Terrence Howard

Gremlins (1984)

This movie is a classic! Yes, you may choose to view it as a statement on consumer culture. Some may even view it as a popcorn flick with heavy special effects. However, it came and excited.