Three Must See Sports Films

The festive season is now in full swing, which means the inevitable rush to the gym as we kick off the new year. Are you looking for that little extra motivation? Well there is little doubt that a good sports film can help you with that. Here we cover three of the must see motivational sports films.

3) Rocky

The 1976 hit film has to make the list. Both written and starring Sylvester Stallone, it shows the incredible rise from rags to riches of Rocky Balboa. The movie was also a huge hit at the box office, earning a remarkable $225 million from a budget of just $1 million. This meant it became the highest grossing film of that year and duly went on to win three Oscars, including for best picture.

What makes the story so special is the true underdog fighting spirit of Rocky and let’s be honest who doesn’t like an underdog? It is considered to be one of the greatest sports films of all time and following the release of Creed II this year, has now had seven sequels.

2) Coach Carter

This 2005 sports drama surprised many with just how much of a success it was. Based around the true story of Richmond High School basketball coach Ken Carter, who pushed his philosophy on to the players to succeed. He made headlines in suspending the unbeaten side in 1999, due to many of the players poor academic results. Ken was played by Samuel L. Jackson, who really helped push this to the box office hit it was.

Grossing an incredible $76 million worldwide this film must make the list of must see sports films. It is of course also remembered for including the great ‘deepest fear’ speech.

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate, our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” pic.twitter.com/n68Suu1P2x — Adam Kudeimati (@iamadamthe1st) July 30, 2017

1) Cinderella Man

Number one simply has to be Cinderella Man, which would bring a tear to many an eye. This 2005 sports drama, covers the remarkable comeback of James. J Braddock, who is played by Russell Crowe. He is a former light heavyweight contender but following a hand injury is forced to retire. As they enter the Great depression, his family really struggles to put food on the table, as he does anything he can to support his family.

Braddock returns to fighting and shocks the boxing world in defeating the number two contender Corn Griffin, following stepping in on late notice. He then gets a shot at Max Baer, who many believed was invincible at the time. Braddock then goes on to defeat Baer in one of the greatest upsets in boxing history to win the heavyweight title. This come from behind story is a must watch with the film grossing $108.5 million at the box office.