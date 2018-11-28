Page to Screen Holiday Adaptations

Get into the holiday spirit by listening to classic holiday audiobooks before watching their film adaptations. Whether you prefer stories that are heartfelt, nostalgic, or laugh out loud funny, these page to screen adaptations from Audiobooks.com will make even the biggest Grinch excited for the holidays.

Ralphie Parker is in for a disappointing Christmas: he discovers his decoder ring is really an Ovaltine promotion; his parents battle over a lascivious leg lamp; the savagery of bullies is ripe; and, most crucially, Ralphie’s campaign to get a Red Ryder carbine action 200-shot range model air rifle results in the adult world saying, “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

Unable at first to find a publisher for his tale of a man named George who ponders suicide until he receives an opportunity to see what the world would be like without him, Stern originally published the story in a small pamphlet and sent it out as his Christmas card for 1943. One of those copies found its way into the hands of a producer, and the film that has become a cherished holiday tradition for many was born.

On Christmas Eve, a young boy climbs aboard a magic train filled with other children being treated to goodies while en route to the North Pole, where Santa is to offer the very first Christmas gift to one lucky passenger. This magical Christmas story is one of self-discovery that shows listeners that the wonders

of life never fades for those who believe.

4. How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss, narrated by Walter Matthau

The Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, hates Who-ville’s holiday celebrations, and plans to steal all the presents to prevent Christmas from coming. To his amazement, Christmas comes anyway, and the Grinch discovers the true meaning of the holiday.

Luther and Nora Krank decide to skip Christmas this year. Theirs will be the only house without a rooftop Frosty; they won’t be hosting their annual Christmas bash; they aren’t even going to have a tree. Instead, they’re going on a Caribbean cruise. But, as this weary couple is about to discover, skipping Christmas brings consequences.

“Every idiot who goes about with ‘Merry Christmas’ on his lips should be boiled with his own pudding,” says Scrooge. Mean old Scrooge despises Christmas… until Christmas Eve, when a haunted voice from the past changes his life overnight.

Lovely Meg, talented Jo, frail Beth, spoiled Amy: these are hard lessons of poverty and of growing up in New England during the Civil War. Through their dreams, plays, pranks, letters, illnesses, and courtships, women of all ages have become a part of this remarkable family, and the film has become a Christmas re-watch tradition for many.

Rudolph, loveable and generous, humble and good, embodies the spirit of Christmas, and reminds us of the magical possibilities that exist within us all. In the companion story, “Rudolph Shines Again,” Rudolph loses his light and is certain he is of no use to Santa now; he decides to go far away, where no one knows how bright his nose used to be. But on his journey, something magical happens.

