Widows Screens at 54th Chicago International Film Festival

Widows

Genre: Drama/Crime Heist

Director: Steve McQueen

Writer: Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) and Steve McQueen

Cinematographer: Sean Bobbitt

Music: Hans Zimmer

Length: 211 minutes Cast: Viola Davis as Veronica Rawlins, Michelle Rodriguez as Linda Perelli, Cynthia Erivo as Belle (“Bad Times at the El Royale”), Colin Farrell as Jack Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) as Jatemme Manning, Jacki Weaver as Agineska, Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo,” “The Sinner”) as Amanda, Robert Duvall as Tom Mulligan, Liam Neeson as Harry Rawlins, Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”) as Florek Gunner, Lukas Haas as David

This film (based on a TV series written by Lynda LaPlante), gathers an All Star cast with Oscar-winner Steve McQueen directing and Oscar-winner Viola Davis portraying the widow of a thief (Liam Neeson) leading a gang killed by the police during a heist gone wrong. And then there are others who want the money.

The Widows decide to pick up the torch and execute the next job that husband Liam Neeson has thoughtfully left plans behind for Viola, who decides to execute them. Shot in Chicago, the film opens wide on November 16 after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival and showing in Chicago on October 13, 2018.