Widows Screens at 54th Chicago International Film Festival

Connie Wilson Leave a comment

Widows

Genre: Drama/Crime Heist
Director: Steve McQueen
Writer: Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) and Steve McQueen
Cinematographer:  Sean Bobbitt
Music: Hans Zimmer
Length:  211 minutes

Cast: Viola Davis as Veronica Rawlins, Michelle Rodriguez as Linda Perelli, Cynthia Erivo as Belle (“Bad Times at the El Royale”), Colin Farrell as Jack Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) as Jatemme Manning, Jacki Weaver as Agineska, Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo,” “The Sinner”) as Amanda, Robert Duvall as Tom Mulligan, Liam Neeson as Harry Rawlins, Jon Bernthal (“The Walking Dead”) as Florek Gunner, Lukas Haas as David

This film (based on a TV series written by Lynda LaPlante), gathers an All Star cast with Oscar-winner Steve McQueen directing and Oscar-winner Viola Davis portraying the widow of a thief (Liam Neeson) leading a gang killed by the police during a heist gone wrong. And then there are others who want the money.

The Widows decide to pick up the torch and execute the next job that husband Liam Neeson has thoughtfully left plans behind for Viola, who decides to execute them. Shot in Chicago, the film opens wide on November 16 after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival and showing in Chicago on October 13, 2018.

 

Comment with Facebook

About Connie Wilson

Connie (Corcoran) Wilson (www.ConnieCWilson.com ) was the Quad City Times film and book critic for 15 years and has continued reviewing film uninterruptedly since 1970. She also publishes books (31 at last count) in a variety of genres (www.quadcitieslearning.com), has taught writing or literature classes at 6 Iowa/Illinois colleges or universities as adjunct faculty, was Yahoo's Content Producer of the Year 2008 for Politics, is the author of It Came from the 70s: From The Godfather to Apocalypse Now, and writes on a variety of topics at her own blog, www.WeeklyWilson.com.

View all posts by Connie Wilson

You may like these posts