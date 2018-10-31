Properties From Famous UK Shows – How Much are They Worth?

The North West of England has provided the perfect backdrop for several iconic films and TV shows. From the terraces of Manchester’s Coronation Street to the grand country houses of Jane Austen adaptations, the North West can boast a wide range of homes for our favourite fictional families. We look at some of the homes you’ll recognise from the screen and how much they would cost you.

Family House on Coronation Street, Weatherfield

A three-bedroom terrace on Coronation Street, like the home of soap legends the Barlows, would cost around £187,080. In the popular location of the city of Salford, Greater Manchester, you can find a spacious family home there for less than £200,000.

Apartment in Hollyoaks, Chester

The affluent county of Cheshire is home to the long-standing Channel 4 soap, Hollyoaks. A three-bedroom apartment in a similar village to fictional Hollyoaks would cost around £248,292. You would also be near to the cities of Liverpool and Manchester, which are often featured on the show.

Student House, Whalley Range

Fresh Meat, the comedy show about students at the fictional Manchester Medlock University and their highs and lows, was actually filmed in the leafy Manchester suburb of Whalley Range. The actual Victorian house used for the show was 30 Mayfield Road and you could purchase a similarly impressive 6-bedroom detached home there for around £700,000. Or if you’d prefer to purchase more high-end student accommodation, RW Invest has some great value student properties.

Terraced House, Toxteth

Despite being set in Birmingham, the actual filming location for the BBC’s successful Peaky Blinders series is Toxteth in Liverpool. These surprisingly spacious terraced homes give you plenty for your money, at just over £100,000. Full of history and character, this postcode is also great for buy to let yields.

Lyme Park, Cheshire

Recognisable from the BBC’s 1995 version of Pride and Prejudice, the stunning Lyme Park in Cheshire was the location used for Mr Darcy’s Pemberley estate. Currently the property is owned by the National Trust, however you could purchase the nearby Keepers Cottage for £698,000 in 2017. Or you could visit for around £12 for an adult.

Flat, Runcorn

Set in the North West town of Runcorn, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps ran for ten years. If you want a flat like Gaz and Donna, you can find one for around £76,000. Their actual flat is opposite the indoor market near Alcock Street.

Terraced House, Aigburth

This area of Liverpool was taken back in time to the 1970s for the Hollywood blockbuster Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. Much of the movie was filmed in the city, with Milner Road in Aigburth providing one of the retro locations. A semi-detached property here costs around £290,000, while a terrace can be bought for £178,000. Good enough for Gloria Graeme, this major film is based on real life, with plenty of Liverpool’s iconic locations featured.

Semi-detached house in Wythenshawe

Home to the nation’s favourite Royle family, the TV classic featured a hilarious working-class Manchester family. It was filmed in the popular Manchester area of Wythenshawe, which was also used as a location for the hit show Shameless. Wythenshawe has recently witnessed rapid rises in house prices and you can purchase a semi-detached family home there for around £176,796.