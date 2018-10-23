Action films are known for many things – stunts, explosions, car chases – but does anything beat a good, old-fashioned shootout?

There have been many in movie history, with the older films still holding up against modern entries!

With that in mind, we're taking a look at some of the best shootout scenes to have ever featured on the big screen!

Django Unchained (2012)

It’s no surprise that a Quentin Tarantino film featured on our list. In fact, you could probably make a list of best movie shootouts consisting purely of Tarantino movies!

This scene, in true Tarantino fashion, is absolutely crazy but in all the right ways! Seeing everything finally fall in this manner is undeniably satisfying and delivers everything you could want from a shootout and more. Needless to say, we do not envy anyone who had to clean up after shooting this scene.

The Untouchables (1987)

Featuring a brilliant cast, this classic American gangster film directed by Brian De Palma does shootout scenes justice. The build-up of tension leading up to the penultimate moment is something else! What follows is even more tense, as the shootout ensues in slow-motion with the baby in the pram rolling down the stairs – it’s quite dramatic, but in a perfect way!

John Wick (2014)

You can’t have a top shootout list post-2014 lacking this film – this action movie featuring Keanu Reeves, playing the main character and ex-hitman John Wick, mainly revolves around shootouts as well as numerous action-packed scenes without guns! The best shoot out from this movie? That’s debatable, but we have one particular scene in mind.

Fast paced and well shot, John Wick demonstrates his full range of combat abilities taking out numerous enemies and while there is some struggle, you quickly learn that he knows what he’s doing and that he is an expert with a firearm.

Scarface (1983)

We all know it, we all love it, we’ve even all said it! One of the most iconic shootouts of all time, mainly owing to the famous line delivered by Al Pacino. The carnage that ensues isn’t the best piece of cinematography to be produced, especially in comparison to modern standards. However, the notorious quote “Say hello to my little friend” is one of the most quotable lines in American movie history.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

You know what we said before about Quentin Tarantino? Yeah, we couldn’t help ourselves from mentioning another one of his fantastic movies, featuring another iconic shootout.

The 2009 Nazi-slaying extravaganza that is Inglourious Basterds features many epic fight scenes and shootouts, but none quite like this one. Featuring characters Sgt. Hugo, Lt. Archie Hicox, Cpl. Wilhelm Wicki & Bridget von Hammersmark doing their best to lure Nazi Major Hellstrom, but to no avail. Who would’ve thought the whiskey would be such a dead giveaway?

The Matrix (1999)

Another scene on this list featuring Keanu Reeves, this time in The Matrix playing Neo. The Matrix was revolutionary for its time, introducing numerous filming and editing techniques that now feature in many other films. As for shootouts? Well, this movie doesn’t disappoint! Packed with multiple captivating shootouts, as well as fight scenes. But who can forget the classic lobby scene? Despite The Matrix earning accolades for its use of computer graphics, this scene was done without any digital effects and even featured a real explosion!

Deadpool (2016)

Last but not least, the most recent entry on our list: Deadpool. Straying away from the conventional superheroes from the Marvel Universe, Deadpool isn’t your clean-cut, PG hero. This allows for some truly epic and quite gruesome scenes, such as the one that occurs on the highway. Unique in comparison to other entries on this list, this scene is not only full of great action but it’s also hilarious, owing to the crude humour. Although this combination sounds slightly awkward, it ends up working so well!

Impressively, Deadpool resists the ambush with only twelve bullets, while taking a few shots himself, notably to his arm – when you see it, you’ll know why we mention his arm.