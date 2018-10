There’s a lot going on at New York Comic Con this weekend! I strongly encourage you to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for all of the cool pictures and video. Aside from all of that we also have a new extended look at the upcoming Aquaman movie that has released:

I’m perplexed by what I’m seeing in Aquaman but I gotta keep this one brief and get back to posting and sharing. Also, keep an eye out for our Venom movie review later today.

That’s all for now…

[Warner Bros]