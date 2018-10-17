Ant-Man And The Wasp Blu-Ray Giveaway

Here’s your chance to win a FREE Blu-Ray copy of Ant-Man and the Wasp! Enter below for your chance to win! The winner will be emailed at the end of the contest. If you want to increase your chances of winning, there are additional social actions you can complete. The more points you score and the higher yours odds of winning! GOOD LUCK!
Ant-Man and the Wasp Bonus Features:
- Director’s Intro by Peyton Reed: The talented creator behind some of Marvel Studios’ funniest and most charming films will invite home audiences deeper into the world of Ant-Man and The Wasp.
- Making-of Featurettes:
- Back in the Ant Suit: Scott Lang – Hero and all-star dad Scott Lang keeps the laughs coming for the audience, cast and crew.
- A Suit of Her Own: The Wasp – Highly trained Hope Van Dyne is now the Wasp. See how some of her craziest stunts and action-packed scenes were brought to life.
- Subatomic Super Heroes: Hank & Janet – Hank Pym’s wife Janet was lost in the quantum realm. Trace the legacy of these characters and the iconic actors who portray them.
- Quantum Perspective: The VFX and Production Design of Ant-Man and The Wasp – Explore the movie’s visual effects and production design from a whole new viewpoint, in which every micro and macro detail counts.
- Gag Reel and Outtakes: Audiences are treated to the hilarious quips that did not make the film as well as exclusive outtakes from Stan Lee and Tim Heidecker.
- Gag Reel: Join in the fun with these outtakes from the set.
- Stan Lee Outtakes: Stan Lee tries out a series of hilarious one-liners for the scene in which his car shrinks.
- Tim Heidecker Outtakes: Check out Whale Boat Captain Daniel Goobler and his improvised whale-watching riffs.
- Deleted Scenes (with commentary by Director Peyton Reed)
- Worlds Upon Worlds: As Janet leads Hank through the surreal landscape of the quantum realm, they encounter an intelligent life form.
- Sonny’s on the Trail: On the hunt for Hank Pym and his lab, Sonny Burch and his henchmen check the security camera of a neighborhood bookstore.
- Digital Exclusives:
- 10 Years of Marvel Studios: The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – See what it takes to bring the MCU to life, and the role concept artists play in bringing Super Heroes from comic book to screen.
- Online Close-Up Magic University: This commercial will inspire you to expand your mind and maximize your full potential!
About the Movie:
As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.
Ant-Man and the Wasp Official Trailer:
