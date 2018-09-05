Movies have changed People’s Perception of Life

Movies have been there for a long time. And they have been a loved source of entertainment. Writers and producers have managed to group these movies so as to cater to different kinds of people. As we all know in as much as we are all human beings that doesn’t mean that we all like the same things. Besides us liking different things, movies have been made to also be played and watched on different occasions, or should I say appropriate occasions. That is why you find that they are family flicks, romance, the action so many others. Did you know that at online casinos such as www.jokaroom.com you can play movie related slots and stand a chance to win big.

Movies Misleading People

When watching a movie one tends to engage in it. Your whole body and soul are in that movie. You become one of the characters in the movie or better still you can relate to one of the characters in the movie. But that is what that movie is meant to do, that is the whole point of a movie is to captivate you.

Reality vs Movie Love

But people are failing to wake up from that dream. And think that life is as you see in it in a movie. Well, guess what? You have to wake up from that movie honey and face reality! At one point girls have this idea that one day they will come across their knight and shining armour that is perfect. But the reality of it all is that they is nothing like that. You are going to pick fights with your partner and face heartbreaks.

What Super-hero?

It is all fun and games when you are watching a superhero movie with your son or daughter up until she decides that when she grows up she wants to be Batman or Cat Woman. Believe you us it gets stressful when they start dressing like them and are being teased.

College isn’t as Rosy as Movies make it

It is funny when people, a few years down the line, realize that college is not as rosy as it seems on the telly.

But then we won’t totally shame movies as if they haven’t been our best friend for a long time. Yes, they have! They are considered to be therapeutic and a good way to just relax. That is why there are so many best online casino games based on the games.