Why Having a Movie Poster is Important

Those who create movies will know why having a well-designed movie poster is crucial for the film. However, for those who are not in the filming industry, there is more to the movie poster than what we likely think.

A movie poster is the initial image of the film. It is the promotional material for the production. The poster is there to summarize the film in one image to help draw attention towards the upcoming flick. Without a poster, you’re relying solely on words which can get dull very quickly.

Let’s look at a few key reasons why a well-planned movie poster is so important.

A Picture Tells a 1000 Words

You’ve heard the saying before, “a picture is worth a 1000 words.” That is because it is true. One picture can tell a story in more detail than a 1000 words could. Imagery draws in people differently than words ever could

When a movie is first developed, our first glance will be the movie poster. That poster will give you the feeling of excitement and anticipation, or it will make you question if it is worth seeing the movie. It is the first time the film grabs our attention and helps us decide what we want to do.

It’s For Promotional Purposes

That movie poster will be the face of the movie when it comes to promoting and advertising it. Because we enjoy looking at visuals so much, a movie poster that can quickly give you an idea as to what the movie will be (for example, when Star Wars: The Force Awakens came out, the poster told us to expect a lot of action and excitement.)

It Sparks Interest

A movie poster is what can spark a lot of interest around a film. Whether it be through a straightforward image or a combination of icons and color, the poster can make you very interested in the movie.

A good example of this is the movie Inception. The poster has an image that makes you question what is going on. How do you find out? Well, you have to see the movie. It grabs your attention in ways nothing else could by simply having an image unique to the film.

How Do You Design a Successful Movie Poster?

Since we’ve established that the movie poster summarizing the film and speaks about what you’re going to see, you need to design a movie poster with the film in mind. If the film has a particular feel or vibe it is going for, so too will the poster.

You also want to design something that is unique to this film. Having a poster that is similar to other films, it will be challenging to distinguish yours. You want to have a lasting effect with the design that will make people still remember the film years down the road.

There is a lot of software available that will help you create a successful movie poster. Whether you are making one for the first time or have been creating them for years, sometimes having some extra help from software is essential. Take Crello for example. The ability to create a movie poster in Crello can take your designs to a whole new level.