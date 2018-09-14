Mid 90s Movie Trailer is amazing

Erik Leave a comment

As this is being written Mid90s is sitting at an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Being born in the 80s and growing up in the 90s (albeit in Sweden and not the US) this trailer showers me in member-berries, eliciting an immediate need to see this movie. Cant wait!

Getting your ass kicked by your older sibling for going in their room, being a little prick… Good times!

Lets not gloss over the fact that this is Jonah Hill’s directorial debut (outside of shorts), its looking crazy good.

Comment with Facebook

About Erik

Slide...

View all posts by Erik

You may like these posts