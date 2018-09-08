London Fields is THAT Depp/Heard movie

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment

So I got a chance to check out the trailer for London Fields and I have to admit that the whole thing leaves me with mixed feelings. On one hand I know about all of the headlines and negative press associated with the former couple. On the other hand I know the insane amount of talent in this movie and what they can potentially do when properly motivated.

There’s a lot going on in that trailer and it’s ironic that it’s the insane power wielded by Heard in this movie that’s used as the focal point of the story. It’s a movie that I have a guilty interest in seeing. I want to know how one woman can hold so much power over so many men. The trailer does a great job in inspiring ideas in how this is accomplished while simultaneously leaving a little black envelope of an invitation to “click for more”.

I’m torn.

Should we or shouldn’t we? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

“This is the story of a murder. It hasn’t happened yet.  But it will.  (It had better.)  I know the murderer, I know the murderee.  I know the time, I know the place.  I know the motive (her motive) and I know the means…  I know who will be the foil, the fool, the poor foal, also utterly destroyed.  I couldn’t stop them, I don’t think, even if I wanted to.”

Martin Amis, “London Fields”

