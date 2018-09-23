The First Purge Blu-Ray Giveaway Contest

Blumhouse Productions welcomes you to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. Here’s your chance to win a FREE Blu-Ray copy of The First Purge! Enter below for your chance to win! FIVE winners will be emailed at the end of the contest.

About the Movie:

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

The Trailer:

Street Date: October 2nd, 2018

Digital Date: September 18th, 2018

Rating: Rated R for strong disturbing violence throughout, pervasive language, some sexuality and drug use