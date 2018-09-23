The First Purge Blu-Ray Giveaway Contest

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

 

 

Blumhouse Productions welcomes you to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. Here’s your chance to win a FREE Blu-Ray copy of The First Purge! Enter below for your chance to win!  FIVE winners will be emailed at the end of the contest.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, there are additional social actions you can complete. The more points you score and the higher yours odds of winning! GOOD LUCK!

 

About the Movie:

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

The Trailer:

Street Date: October 2nd, 2018

Digital Date: September 18th, 2018

Rating: Rated R for strong disturbing violence throughout, pervasive language, some sexuality and drug use

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

