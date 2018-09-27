Comedy Business is Changing Entertainment for the Better

Who doesnt love a nice laugh, how much more a ribs cracking one? For comedians, this is all they have to do all year in other to earn a living. Make people laugh in other for them to forget their problems and open up their spirit. Even though being a comedy might look so simple, the truth is that it isn't as most people think- Comedians are creators of unique contents. Before they step out on stage, comedians go through a lot of reach finding the perfect jokes for the right audience to assimilate. Because their work involves dealing with people on a daily basis, comedians try to put their comedies in line with the everyday life of the people. Today, because of their great contents, comedy is making it big in the entertainment industry. They are pulling more crowds than before stand up comedy, and selling more movies in Hollywood.

However, stand up comedy and movies are not only where comedians are limited. Most high-class comedians have carved a niche for themselves in other industries. They continue making money performing various gigs and travelling around the world. The business of comedy is one that can be infused into many things especially in content marketing and ads. People as we know buy stuff most based on their emotional reasoning rather their logical one. For that reason, Comedy has become a new way of meeting customers in their emotional state and selling to them.

With a huge fanbase on social media, comedians are leveraging on themany opportunities available to them like;

Youtube and social media influencers

The number of comedy videos on Youtube gets as much as 7 billion views every month. A figure that ranks closely with some of the popular niche, like music, sport and movies. Comedians are getting rave reviews from stand up comedy about daily happenings in their world. Some even go ahead to post amateur videos that have interesting content and they caption it to draw engagement. Huge followers on Instagram twitter and Facebook has made them firm favourites to land endorsement deals from well-known brands.

Ads

Comedies draw a lot on the emotions of people. For that reason, they are the best brands to market your products from. A smiling face is all a customer needs to associate with anything the comedian puts out there. That doesn't mean it has to be of low quality of course. Short videos containing comedy skits can be used to promote a product and they will gain massive impression that will convert to sales.

Script writing

Everybody is looking to put life into their script. It is where comedy comes in, to bring out the humor in every situation. Script writing can come in the form of a video or animation. The comedian doesn’t necessarily have to be part of it. He just needs to direct the script in a more humorous tone.