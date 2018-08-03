Where Next For Lara Croft?

Source: Tomb Raider 2018 via Facebook.

Lara Croft is an iconic gaming character, but iconic gaming characters sometimes struggle to translate their success from the console to the cinema and has found more success in other forms of games, notably at online casinos. The character spawned a brace of Tomb Raider movies at the beginning of the 21st century with Angelina Jolie as Croft, but Jolie proved to be the only compelling element of those movies. It was hoped that a decade and a half of wisdom gained would ensure that 2018’s reboot of Tomb Raider could correct the mistakes and mark the beginning of a new film franchise.

The casting of Alicia Vikander as Croft demonstrates that the character still has mass appeal, with Vikander an Oscar-winning actor for her role in The Danish Girl. Yet not even a strong cast could elevate the action to anything above predictable, with our review here at The Movie Blog critical of the easy narrative and underdevelopment of secondary characters. Those kind of failings are more forgivable and less prevalent in a video gaming and casino game environment, with even predictable narratives giving players a degree of ownership as they control Croft.

The stories are not really the strength of Tomb Raider, but the games overcome that through stunning graphics and gameplay. The first two instalments of the rebooted Tomb Raider gaming series have been critically acclaimed for those qualities, with Shadow of the Tomb Raider set to be released later this year. Croft continues to inspire gamers across a number of platforms; fans of Croft and casino games will find why the slot you should play is Tomb Raider when they dive into the game, with Canadascasinos.ca commenting on how its classic graphics tap into the nostalgia of the older console games. Croft never struggles in a gaming environment.

There has to be a compelling reason for fans of the character to watch the film rather than just play the game or the slots. IGN have reported how the producer of Hitman: Agent 47 wants to bring Hitman, Croft and other gaming heroes into the same universe, but this sounds clumsy. Perhaps Croft is better suited to remaining in the gaming and casino universe where she made her name as a global star.