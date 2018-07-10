“Mad Genius”: Sci-Fi Supposition not too Far Off?

Mad Genius presents a sci-fi society in which the human mind can be broken into and programmed per the agenda of the hacker. What could go wrong?

Directed by: Royce Gorsuch

Written by: Royce Gorsuch

Starring: Spencer Locke, Scott Mechlowicz, Faran Tahir, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Levy Tran, Chris Mason, Tehmina Sunny, Brandon Scott, Klement Tinaj

Mad genius and hacker, Mason Wells (Chris Mason, ”Pretty Little Liars : The Perfectionists”) has a mission to “hack the human mind” in order to save humanity, but first must reconcile his multiple alter egos. His most threatening alter ego, Finn (Scott Mechlowicz, Euro Trip) pushes Mason to do whatever is necessary to accomplish their mission including theft, bribery and intimidation.

As their mission reaches the brink of danger, they become hunted by a nihilistic madman named Eden after they steal his technology and discover that he is working on the exact same project that they are. Ultimately, Mason discovers the only way to defeat Eden may be the ultimate hack, one he never thought imaginable.

Featuring a superlative cast, including Spencer Locke (Insidious: The Last Key) and Farin Tahir (Iron Man, Charlie Wilson’s War), MAD GENIUS is a visually-arresting and exhilarating depiction of the modern-day geniuses who risk everything to change the way society lives through science and technology.

From visionary new director Royce Gorsuch, a film that captures the voice of the ultra-connected generation, MAD GENIUS.