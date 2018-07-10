Amazon loot on WOMEN’S FASHION:

Women’s shopping is never-ending. With the number of designs and styles in clothing, accessories, one cannot get enough of anything. Amazon is one place where you can find different types of clothing and many more items at the best discounts and offers with amazon coupons. Amazon is one place where shopping for women is a must because it has all the top brands like Michael Kors, Suunto and many more.

>CLOTHING:

Clothing is one of the interesting sections in the Women’s fashion section in Amazon.com. It contains clothing from top brands like Lark & Ro, Calvin Klein, Donna Morgan and many more along with their brands like Mae, cable stitch and many more.

Calvin Klein fit and flare dress:

Property Description Price $89.98 Returns Free returns Brand Calvin Klein Style Fit and flare

This dress is eligible for free shipping on orders over $25.This dress is made of polyester and spandex. It available in different color choices like aubergine and black, black and cream or red and black. This dress has a flattering fit and has a zipper closure.

Plumberry romper:

This dress is an off shoulder pop over bodice style romper from Plumberry.

Property Description Price $32.99 Color choices Black, wine runt, tropical green, white and green Brand Plumberry Rating 4

This Amazon brand imported dress is 100% polyester made. It has an excellent fit with a smocking waist. This dress is available in all sizes as well.

>JEWELLERY:

Amazon has jewelry from different brands like the Sak, ALEX AND ANI, and Satya etc.

Amazon collection teardrop bracelet:

Property Description Price $16.49 Brand Amazon fulfilled Material Swarovski crystal, bronze Closure Hook closure

This Amazon collection bracelet has a pear cut Swarovski crystal placed in the middle of the bracelet which is about 14*10mm and blue in color. The bracelet is handcrafted with bronze and has a silver coating on it to its durability.

Kate spade palm tree hangings:

Kate Spade is one brand that every girl wants in her wardrobe. These statement earrings are a part of the dream in paradise collection.

Property Description Price $88.00 Size One size Material gold plated metal with glass stones Closure Post back closure

These statement earrings are imported and available in multicolor.

>SHOES: Shoes are every woman’s love and Amazon has a beautiful shoe collection

Diesel Women’s fashion sneakers:

Property Description Price $92.16 Returns Free returns Colour Platinum Model D-string low W

These Diesel sneakers are made of hundred percent leather and have a rubber sole.

Dream pairs women’s bridal wedding party pumps:

Property Description Price $19.99 Sizes In all sizes Colour Black Hell size 2 inches Brand Dream pairs luvly

These heel pumps are ideal for party wear and are a peep toe, round front shoes. These shoes also have a latex padded insole for more comfort

>ACCESSORIES:

Women’s abstract Viscose scarf:

Property Description Price $40 Brand Calvin Klein Delivery Free shipping

This scarf is made of hundred percent viscose and is imported. It has a lightweight and is ideal for neckwear.

Anne Klein belt:

Property Description Price $38.00 Material Leather Buckle Rectangular hardware Colour birch

This Anne Klein belt is reversible 100% leather made and imported. This belt is eligible for free delivery.

>HANDBAGS:

Lodi’s Convertible cross body bag

This bag is a 5 in 1 convertible leather bag

Property Description Price $21.45 Material Leather Style Crossbody bag

This bag can be carried with a strap or without one which makes it more sophisticated. It can be used hands-free like a clutch or make a wristlet with the chain.



Prime wardrobe: Amazon has introduced a prime wardrobe with which you can start shopping and try different styles at home. These try on products have a try-on period of 7 days. It applies for the products with prime wardrobe logo and is applicable for clothing shoes and accessories. This is a very good way to try clothes and selecting the best before actually buying the products. This is just from prime members. The products come in a resealable box making it easy and secured not damaging any products

Grab your amazon promo code and get the best deals and offers on all apparel and other women fashion products at the Amazon women’s fashion collection. Hop the highest fashion discounts and enjoy your wardrobe.