Horror fans rejoice! The Nun will hit theaters this September. I think this will be the scariest out of all The Conjuring/Annabelle films and those were pretty scary (in a good way). I’ve been looking forward to this one as well as others in the horror community. In fact, this past Halloween I dressed up as Valak the Demon Nun. Wanna see a pic? Come back to The Movie Blog in September and I will post a pic with my review. Can’t wait!!!