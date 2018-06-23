Chicago: Ant-Man And The Wasp Advance Screening

Hey Chicago! Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp? Would you like to see it early and free? Well E-Man’s Movie Reviews and Marvel Studios are inviting you to a free advance screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp! These admit-two passes are first come, first serve.

How To Claim Your Pass:

A link to claim the pass will be posted Friday, June 29th. However, in order to know when the link will be posted, you’re going to have to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews and the Movie Blog’s social media platforms. (It’ll be helpful to turn on the notifications too.) The more platforms you follow, the more likely you’ll be one of the first to claim the free pass. Passes will go extremely quickly so good luck!

Social Media Platforms To Follow:

Screening Location:

Monday July 2nd, 2018
8:00 pm
Navy Pier IMAX
700 E Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611

About the Movie:

As Scott Lang balances being both a Superhero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Release Date: 6 July 2018 (USA)
Director: Peyton Reed
Writers: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers
Stars: Evangeline Lilly, Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins

Ant-Man and the Wasp Trailer

 

