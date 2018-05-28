The Vault Review
The Vault Trailer
So what if it’s a little…check that…a lot, incoherent. “The Vault” serves it’s purpose.
Synopsis: Two estranged sisters are forced to rob a bank in order to save their brother. But this is no ordinary bank .
Directed By: Dan Bush
Written By: Dan Bush, Conal Byrne
Starring: James Franco, Scott Haze, Taryn Manning
"The Vault" is worth Cracking Into
- Acting - 7/107/10
- Cinematography - 5/105/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 6/106/10
- Setting/Theme - 6/106/10
Summary
A mid-level bank heist horror flick that delivers the goods.
6.0/10
