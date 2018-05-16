The Origin of Cable Revealed

With Deadpool 2’s pending release I decided to dig up the URL to this video I made a while back, Cable Revealed. Now, for those of you who subscribe to us on YouTube you may have noticed that I’ve made a good amount of effort toward educating the masses on all things comic book. I created this primer giving insight into the history of Cable and his likely role in Deadpool 2 based on our knowledge of the comics.

Cable Revealed The Superhero movie Deadpool 2 is coming out this summer and in this video we take a look at the character Josh Brolin is portraying: Leader of X-Force and Mutant Massiah, Cable. Ryan Reynolds returns as our Merc with the Mouth. After watching the Deadpool 2 trailer, seeing Domino, Bedlum, and relying on our strong knowledge of the comics we’re now equipped to make a strong hypothesis on the origin of the cinematic interpretation of Cable.

