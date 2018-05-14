Guillermo Del Toro’s next move is…

How about some blogging for a change? So word is spreading fast that Academy Award winning director Guillermo Del Toro is gearing up for his next project and which is already in the works! Guillermo Del Toro is a difficult director to nail down to a project with the guy only really directing a movie once every 2-5 yrs. That being said, Deadline is reporting that he has finalized a deal with Netflix for a new horror anthology series called Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight:

Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight is described as a collection of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s personally curated stories, described as both equally sophisticated and horrific. The Shape of Water writer-directed Del Toro created the series and will write and direct certain episodes. In addition, he will hand pick a team of top horror writers and new filmmakers to bring his selection of stories to life. del Toro is reteaming with his The Shape of Water producer J. Miles Dale. The two executive produce with Exile Entertainment’s Gary Ungar.

Those of us who obsess over certain creators are keenly interested in seeing what Del Toro can create with original stories. I mean, have you seen his office? Now I have to decide if I will finally open these emails from Netflix regarding Trollhunters to get back in their good graces…

