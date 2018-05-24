Review: Don’t Cut Out on DISMISSED

Dismissed Review:
Synopsis: A discouraged high school teacher is thrilled by an honor student’s arrival until he realizes how far the vengeful scholar will go for a perfect GPA.
Directed By: Benjamin Arfmann
Written By: Brian McAuley
Starring: Kent Osborne, Dylan Sprouse, Rae Gray
This one probably shouldn’t have been as good as it was. Don’t Cut Out on Dismissed! Looking for passable entertainment to bide the better part of two hours, I wound up getting a credible creeper with above average acting. And from really quite unlikely sources.
Dismissed Official Trailer:
Don't Cut Out on "Dismissed"
- Acting - 6/106/10
- Cinematography - 6/106/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 6/106/10
- Setting/Theme - 6/106/10
Summary
Don't always judge a book by it's cover, nor a flick by it's cast.