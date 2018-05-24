Review: Don’t Cut Out on DISMISSED

Dismissed Review:

Synopsis: A discouraged high school teacher is thrilled by an honor student’s arrival until he realizes how far the vengeful scholar will go for a perfect GPA. Directed By: Benjamin Arfmann

Written By: Brian McAuley

Starring: Kent Osborne, Dylan Sprouse, Rae Gray

This one probably shouldn’t have been as good as it was. Don’t Cut Out on Dismissed! Looking for passable entertainment to bide the better part of two hours, I wound up getting a credible creeper with above average acting. And from really quite unlikely sources.

Dismissed Official Trailer: