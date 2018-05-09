Did You Catch The Avengers Infinity War Secret Ending?

Despite the many emotional twists and turns people have endured after watching Avengers Infinity War, the general thought is that we all know how the movie ended. (SPOILERS COMING….) It seemed pretty clear cut that some of our favorite characters literally bit the dust. However, I’m inclined to believe that what we saw may indeed be real, but not real, at the same time. What if I told you that all this time, you’ve got Thanos’s greatest power completely wrong? What if I told you that the deaths in Avengers Infinity War were real? What if I told you that what you think happened at the end of Infinity War, really didn’t happen at all? What if I told you that the Avengers Infinity War secret ending was completely missed by all of us? Watch this film theory and let us know what you think.

The Avengers Infinity War Secret Ending (Film Theory)

