Interview: Super Troopers 2 Chicago Red Carpet Premiere

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment
Super Troopers 2

This week, the comedy troupe of Broken Lizard came out to Chicago for a special red carpet premiere of Super Troopers 2.  Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, and Paul Soter all came out to promote the film. I had a fun opportunity to interview the guys premiere of Super Troopers 2. After polling a number of fans for questions, I asked the guys things like “What’s your favorite strain of cannabis?” to “What exactly is a Z job?”. Check out their hilarious responses in the video below.  After that, feel free to check out our spoiler free review of Super Troopers 2  as well. Super Troopers 2 comes out April 20th in theaters near you.

Super Troopers 2 Chicago Red Carpet Premiere Interview

Genre:  Comedy
Director: Jay Chandrasekhar
Writers: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan
Stars: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme 

Super Troopers 2 is in theaters now.  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Past Reviews/Articles You May Like:

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *