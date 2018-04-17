Super Troopers 2 is the follow up to the original Super Troopers released in 2002 by Broken Lizard, who have matured as filmmakers but probably not as individuals. The original generated nearly 20 times its budget at the box office, so Broken Lizard is probably banking on some nostalgia and hard core fans to make the sequel an equally profitable hit.

Let us a take a quick look at this latest offering form these filmmakers and see what the end result is:

The Good

This spin off took 16 years to happen but might be a good thing for the film on a whole, as the makers have refined their screenwriting and general filmmaking skills.

This follow up is full of the same nonsense supplied in the first Super Troopers but has more focus and has slicker jokes in the mix.

The storyline follows the troopers after they lose their positions at the Spurberry Police Department, and now working construction. The troopers are required to suit up when they find out the town is turning Canadian again.

With a few big-name stars like Rob Lowe making an appearance, Broken Lizard seems to have tried not to recycle too much of the first movies gag reel, while still sticking to the general characters and storylines from the first movie.

From the new insertion of Canadian Mounties, who are portrayed as mega uptight Canadians, to the reworking of the Meow gag, the fun is consistent?

But the maturity is there too as the troopers discover their new gags – from Thorny discovery his feminine side after taking female hormones to ending up in a brothel (see not so mature).

Broken Lizard has done their research and added as many new situations to the mix as possible.

The Bad

The makers had a couple of failed projects in there repertoire, and seem to have returned to their biggest money maker for another (hopeful) hit. Though the movie is much slicker then the original, the jokes take you right back to the first movie – has there been any real growth?

Should you just watch the original and save yourself an expensive movie ticket? Perhaps spend the night in with some Netflix or find some great online betting apps to keep you occupied instead?

This movie seems to be aimed at the stoners who originally enjoyed Super Troopers – and the jokes make be a bit low brow for the general non stoner public. So get your chill on if you want to enjoy this movie at the cinema.

The Verdict

You can see the effort Broken Lizard has put into their one hit follow up, and it was worth the wait. I feel that Broken Lizard has made an effort with this release, and the jokes are consistent (although very crude) throughout the film.

Will it win an Oscar – no. Should you go see it on the big screen – only if you enjoy this genre of movie and a public laugh!