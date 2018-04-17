What you need to know before you see Avengers Infinity War

Avengers Infinity War is rapidly approaching and we’re need to make sure everyone is fully prepared for the event. That being said I went ahead and put together this handy video giving you a primer on where things are today in the MCU and what we can likely expect of the film upon release. We go over everything you need to know about Thanos and the children of Thanos and why he’s invading the Earth.

Make sure that you subscribe to our YouTube channel so you can have a say in what videos we create next. That’s all for now, until next time.

-=Anthony=-

[YouTube]