Fulton Leasing Pays Tribute To The Most Iconic Movie Cars Of All Time

With Steven Spielberg’s epic return to Sci-Fi due for release, Fulton Leasing take a look at Ready Player One’s homage to some of the most iconic movie cars of all time.

To celebrate the upcoming movie launch (March 30, 2018), Fulton Leasing has released a roundup of iconic movie cars which have been spotted in the trailer, available in both a long-form article and an Infographic.

Fulton’s content highlights five legendary vehicles that earned their pop culture status thanks to their special features. These include B.A Baracus’s MC Vandura, Mach 5, Christine, Max Rockatansky’s Pursuit Special and Doc Brown’s DeLorean, all described in-detail to engage with cinema and car fans alike.

To accompany the article, Fulton Leasing has also issued an Infographic that features unique illustrations of all the cars, accompanied by their special features.

Tano Di Girolamo, Fulton Leasing’s director, comments, “We are thrilled to release our Iconic Movie Car content prior to the release of Ready Player One. Here at Fulton Leasing we were thrilled to see hints of some well-loved movie cars in the Ready Player One trailer, and are looking forward to seeing what other 80s pop culture references the full movie has in store”.