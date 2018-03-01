Captain America Lets Marvel’s Secret Out of the Bag

Captain America’s superpowers apparently don’t extend to keeping secrets. During a recent press tour, Chris Evans revealed that a Black Widow solo movie, likely starring Scarlett Johansson, is on its way. Evans was speaking via video to ET Canada about Black Panther and its box office success. Evans said that Marvel can do no wrong and that its success will continue with the Captain Marvel movie, as well as Black Widow.

A rumor made official

Variety reported in January that work on a Black Widow movie was underway with writer Jan Schaeffer. Schaeffer is best known for her spec script, The Shower, a screenplay that made the Black list and which centers around a baby shower interrupted by aliens. However, this is the first official confirmation we’ve had after a long period of Marvel stars and fans discussing the possibility of a Black Widow solo movie. Now, suddenly it’s a case of when, rather than if.

Ask and you shall get

Ever since her first appearance as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 in 2010, Johansson has continued to play the superhero aka Natasha Romanov in the Marvel series. Despite her being popular with fans, Johansson’s appearances have thus far been limited to ensemble movies, or at best, co-lead with male actors. As the lone female Avenger (until Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015), fans have been persistently in their request for a Black Widow solo movie.

Marvel can do no wrong

The unofficial Avenger

Meanwhile, the upcoming Red Sparrow movie from 20th Century Fox, based on a Jason Matthews spy novel and starring Jennifer Lawrence, has prompted comparisons with Black Widow. Like the female Avenger, Red Sparrow is about a high-trained, beautiful Russian agent who experienced hell in order to transform into a superhuman killing machine. Unlike Black Widow, however, Sparrow falls madly in love with an American spy, as opposed to a scientist who exposed himself to gamma radiation.

Evans praises Johansson

Evans previously added fuel to the fire of a possible Black Widow movie during an interview in April last year. He waxed enthusiastic as to how much money it would make and praised Johansson as an actress. While there is yet no confirmation or release date for a Black Widow solo movie just yet, Marvel fans can see Natasha kick butt in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.