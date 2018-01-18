Zack Efron brings CHILLS as SERIAL KILLER TED BUNDY

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment
Ted Bundy

Zac Efron recently took to social media to give us our first look of him in character as serial killer Ted Bundy. I normally am uninterested in such things but I often wonder about the career of Zac Efron and decided to take a gander. Check out his Instagram post:

Meet Ted. #behindthescenes 🎬

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

That’s a creepy photo. For comparison sake let’s take a look at Ted Bundy’s actual mugshots:

Ted Bundy

It’s not spot on but it is a fascinating similarity. I’m indifferent toward the movie overall but I think there’s potential for this movie based on Efron’s increasing skill. I’ll keep an eye on this one. That’s all for now…

