Zack Efron brings CHILLS as SERIAL KILLER TED BUNDY

Zac Efron recently took to social media to give us our first look of him in character as serial killer Ted Bundy. I normally am uninterested in such things but I often wonder about the career of Zac Efron and decided to take a gander. Check out his Instagram post:

Meet Ted. #behindthescenes 🎬 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jan 17, 2018 at 11:41am PST

That’s a creepy photo. For comparison sake let’s take a look at Ted Bundy’s actual mugshots:

It’s not spot on but it is a fascinating similarity. I’m indifferent toward the movie overall but I think there’s potential for this movie based on Efron’s increasing skill. I’ll keep an eye on this one. That’s all for now…

[Zac Efron Instagram]