Netflix is Killing it

With the success of Stranger Things and the countless other successful, original series’ and movies, Netflix is hitting it out of the park. I got a chance to watch two original movies recently, The Babysitter and 1922.

The Babysitter

Let’s talk about The Babysitter. It was a fun filled, bloody good time. The movie centers around Cole and his babysitter Bee. Cole (Judah Lewis) is a bullied 12 year old kid who has a great relationship with his teenage babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving). I love the way they interact with each other. Bee protects Cole from his bully and treats Cole like her equal. Bee is spending the night at Cole’s place while his parents go away on a romantic weekend. After a conversation Cole has with his friend, he decides to stay up to see exactly what Bee does after he goes to bed. Needless to say Bee wasn’t raiding the fridge or making out with her boyfriend. Bee and her friends had lured this poor guy to Cole ‘s place for a game of truth or dare. Poor guy didn’t see it coming…two daggers plunged into his skull. As the blood dripped down his head, Bee and her friends collect it in cups. THEY ARE IN A FREAKING SATANIC CULT! This movie was funny, entertaining and exciting! The death scenes were sick! Really original. You probably think I’m sick for loving the death scenes so much. But listen, when you’re an avid horror movie watcher like me you would know that characters get killed off similarly, often. It gets predictable and doesn’t make it fun to watch. When they think of new ways of killing someone in a horror movie it makes it more fun. Check out the movie when you have a free afternoon or evening. Oh and don’t let the kiddies watch because there is gore and strong language in this one.

1922

Let’s get to the next movie I caught on Netflix. 1922 is a film adaptation of a Stephen King novella. A farmer, played by Thomas Jane, inks a confession admitting to murdering his wife. As he is writing out this detailed confession, we are whisked away to that time in which he committed this crime and the aftermath that followed. I didn’t know how to feel about Wilfred (played by Thomas Jane). I get it, he wanted to keep the farm in the family for his son. He was mad at his wife because she wanted to sell it. She was being a bitch about it too so he was pissed and upset at the same time. So he decides the only logical thing to do is to kill his wife and dispose of her body. But, he convinces his teenage son to help him. Wilfred turns paranoid and believes his wife is haunting him. As his life starts to unravel, what follows is a series of events that brings rats and takes his son down a dark road which ultimately results in his own death. The movie was a really good watch. A great story. The acting was excellent. It was sad but I was intrigued by the length that Wilfred went to to keep the farm.

Two really good movies on Netflix. Each different. So depending on what mood you’re in you have a choice of two. I would recommend both though so when you get a chance check them out.