Here’s why Delirium seems familiar but different

Delirium Trailer:

Delirium: The Hell Gang, an exclusive group of friends, promise a schoolmate that he can join their gang if he can just make it to the porch of a legendary mansion that has a dark and sinister past. Others have tried but none have made it within site of the mansion before fleeing back in terror. Eddie, who is rigged with a camera to prove he did it, does not return at all! Five members of the gang must now go in to find him. They set off, confident that Eddie is trying to prank them. But what they find in the old mansion is even more terrifying than the campfire stories and legends of the murdered children that once lived there.

Opinion:

The trope of a group of kids going to a remote cabin where horrific things ensue is a highly used yet tried and true formula. I singularly focus on the skill of the film team with what happens in that cabin once the pieces are in place. Movies that re-use this premise require ingenuity and Delirium looks pretty clever.

I’m curious if the filmmakers use actual camera phones for those shots or if that’s just a technique done in post. Please drop a comment if you know the answer.

Delirium clearly draws inspiration from known films and therefor wants to capture their best aspects. Scenes look like camera phone footage, hence why, aesthetically Delirium stands out among blockbusters. I hope Delirium chooses to forego CGI and rather embrace modern practical effects. Why not go all the way?

Delirium seems creepy and a fun enough excuse to get out on a Friday, right?

Delirium releases on January 18th, 2018. The same day as Spies in Disguise (Starring Will Smith and Tom Holland), and Glass the anticipated sequel to Unbreakable starring Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis.

Hmmmm…..

