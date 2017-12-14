Disney will consider making R rated movies for Deadpool

Disney is now the proud owners of a whole bunch of Fox stuff. There’s no idea what this will mean for The Simpson’s and Family guy who have been notoriously anti-Disney for well over a decade. The news leads to a lot of speculation as to how Bob Iger and company will handle their new assets. News is floating on the web that Bob Iger hopped on a conference call to specifically comment on the Deadpool line of films and had the following to say:

“It [Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool,” said Iger. “As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine.”

I have no idea why there’s any question that Disney is in the interest of Making R-rated anything. Remember, this is the same company that produces and brands the ultra violent series The Punisher for Netflix. Hell, that show just got renewed for a second season and guess what? Marvel’s logo is all over it.

Sounds like business as usual to me…

